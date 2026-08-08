India

IAF officer held for leaking military info after being honey-trapped by Pakistani intelligence operative

The woman, an alleged Pakistani intelligence operative established contact with the IAF officer through social media.
Representative image
Representative imageANI
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

Following a complaint from the IAF, a serving officer has been arrested for allegedly sharing details regarding the military after being honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative through social media.

A case was registered under provisions of the Official Secrets Act against the officer, and arrested on May 30. The chargesheet was filed before the competent court on July 30 after completion of the investigation, police said in a statement.

The investigation is linked to a suspected espionage network in which the accused officer was allegedly contacted by a woman who interacted with him through video calls and other digital platforms, said the source.

"The woman is suspected to have been operating on behalf of intelligence handlers based in Pakistan", they said.

With inputs from PTI

IAF officer
honey-trap
Pakistani intelligence operative

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com