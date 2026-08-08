IIT Ropar to help CISF airport personnel develop specialised cyber security capabilities

NEW DELHI: To develop a specialised cyber security cadre for the protection of critical aviation infrastructure, the Airport Sector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will partner with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar.

An MoU to this effect was signed by Professor Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, and Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S, Inspector General, CISF Sector-I, Delhi Airport, on Friday (August 7), an official release said.

Under the agreement, CISF personnel will undergo a six-week residential cyber security training programme.

“The initiative assumes particular significance for the Airport Sector, as aviation infrastructure constitutes critical national infrastructure, and any cyber disruption can have significant operational, economic and security implications,” the release said.

The six-week residential programme will be conducted free of cost and marks the beginning of a structured institutional partnership between IIT Ropar’s SCALE Foundation and the CISF to strengthen specialised cyber security capabilities.

“The programme is aimed at developing a skilled and specialised cyber security cadre within CISF capable of strengthening cyber resilience, enhancing incident detection and response, supporting cyber investigations, and contributing to the protection and continuity of critical aviation infrastructure,” the release added.

The specialised training programme has been designed to provide participants with both theoretical and practical exposure to key areas of cyber security. The curriculum will cover Cyber Security Foundations, Critical Information Infrastructure, Digital Forensics, Incident Detection and Response, Disaster Recovery, Business Continuity Planning, Emerging Cyber Threats, and Multi-Sector Crisis Simulation.