Jaipur Diary | Forget the post, not the leader, says former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

He may no longer hold any official post, but former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is making sure he stays at the centre of Rajasthan Congress politics. From touring Marwar and meeting agitating student leaders to inducting Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) workers at his own residence instead of the state Congress headquarters, Gehlot’s moves have sparked fresh chatter within the party. With civic polls approaching and Assembly elections just two years away, three-time chief minister Gehlot appears keen to not only stay in media and social media but also to convey that, post or no post, he remains the party’s biggest face in Rajasthan.