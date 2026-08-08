Jaipur Diary | Forget the post, not the leader, says former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

He may no longer hold any official post, but former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is making sure he stays at the centre of Rajasthan Congress politics. From touring Marwar and meeting agitating student leaders to inducting Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) workers at his own residence instead of the state Congress headquarters, Gehlot’s moves have sparked fresh chatter within the party. With civic polls approaching and Assembly elections just two years away, three-time chief minister Gehlot appears keen to not only stay in media and social media but also to convey that, post or no post, he remains the party’s biggest face in Rajasthan.
Gen Z stir: From Jantar Mantar to Jaipur
The Gen-Z protest culture that captured national attention at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar appears to have found followers in Rajasthan. Student activism is suddenly back in the spotlight, with both the NSUI and the ABVP launching agitations over the suspension of student union elections. Yet, the biggest buzz surrounds independent student leader Shubham Rewad, whose 15-day hunger strike, seven days in ICU and two days without water turned him into the face of the movement. Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara and LoP Tikaram Jully all reached out to him. The momentum spread to school students as well.
Bhilwara tops in digital organ donation drive
Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district has emerged as the country’s top performer in the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization’s (NOTTO) Digital Organ Donation Pledge Campaign. Between July 1 and July 31, over 24,400 residents generated digital certificates and pledged to donate their organs and bodies, placing Bhilwara ahead of Ahmedabad, which finished second. District officials credit this to an awareness drive led by Collector Jasmeet Sandhu and CMHO Dr Sanjeev Sharma, with medical teams dispelling myths surrounding organ donation. The milestone is significant, as India performs only 20,000 organ transplants annually.
Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com