MHA bars renewable energy projects within 1 km of LAC, LoC, IB, tightens clearances up to 50 km

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has barred the setting up of new solar, wind and hybrid renewable energy projects within 1 km of the Line of Control (LoC), Line of Actual Control (LAC) and International Border (IB), citing national security concerns.

The guidelines, issued by the MHA’s Internal Security wing and a copy of which is with TNIE, classify areas within 50 km of India’s land borders as “sensitive areas” and introduce a graded security-clearance regime for renewable energy projects proposed in these zones.

Under the new framework, no project activity will be permitted within 1 km of the LoC, LAC or IB. Projects proposed between 1 km and 50 km from these borders will require security clearance from the MHA, while those located within 20 km of the IB will additionally require a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Defence.

Clearances for projects in the 1-50 km zone, as well as Defence Ministry NOCs for projects between 1 km and 20 km, will be considered on a case-by-case basis, the guidelines said.

Sources familiar with the development said projects that had already received security clearance from the MHA before the guidelines were issued “will not be required to apply afresh”. Similarly, applicants who had already obtained an NOC from the Defence Ministry will not need to reapply under the new framework.