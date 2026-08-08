Minister Kiren Rijiju takes on Opposition for seeking Amit Shah’s presence in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Even as the deadlock in Parliament entered the fourth week of the Monsoon Session over the Opposition’s sustained protests on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s absence in the two Houses, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday launched a counterattack, saying that Shah’s name “sends shivers down the spine of terrorists” and that the Opposition “will not be able to digest” when the Home Minister speaks in Parliament.

Rijiju’s remarks came after Opposition members stepped up the protests in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, targeting the government over Shah’s absence and their demand that he make a statement on the alleged police crackdown on protesting students.

“When Amit Shah responds in the House, the Opposition won’t be able to digest,” Rijiju told the protesting members. It was expected that Shah would reply to the debate on the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) next week.