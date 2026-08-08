NCPI, Shiv Sena MPs attend Modi event

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a piece of advice for parliamentarians who have crossed 40 years. “Practise yoga regularly and get a health check-up done every year,” Modi told a group of MPs who met him at breakfast on Friday.

Modi had a breakfast meeting with around 45 Lok Sabha MPs at his residence. The lawmakers, who recently joined the ruling NDA from TMC and UBT-Shiv Sena to the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and Shiv Sena, respectively, attended the meeting. The three Muslim MPs of the NCPI—Khalilur Rahaman, Yusuf Pathan and Abu Taher Khan—who earlier skipped the NDA parliamentary party meeting ‘Mangal Milan’ twice were also present.

The MPs described the breakfast meeting as a “great interaction”, noting that the PM emphasised the collective identity of the NDA as a “family”.

Modi advised those who crossed the age of 40 to practise yoga regularly and get a health check-up done every year, NCPI MP Satabdi Roy said. “PM Modi asked who amongst us does yoga. He spoke about the development of eastern and northeastern regions,” another leader, NCPI’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay, said. “We had a conversation regarding the development of the North-East region of the nation. We will work to fulfil PM Modi’s vision,” she said.

Invitees included RPI (Athawale) chief and union minister Ramdas Athawale, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha, AIADMK leader M Thambi Durai, who is a Rajya Sabha member, and UPPL chief and Rajya Sabha member Pramod Boro.