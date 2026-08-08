Over 200 people died awaiting kidney transplants in 2025: Centre

NEW DELHI: Over 200 people died in 2025 while waiting for kidney transplantation in India, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said that 73,646 patients are currently awaiting kidney transplantation in the country, as of July 27.

As many as 132 people died in Delhi in 2025 while awaiting a kidney transplant, the highest number in the country.

Since 2021, the national capital has reported the highest number of deaths among people on the waiting list for kidney transplantation, according to the national registry portal.

In 2021, 176 people died while waiting for a kidney in Delhi. In 2022, 118 people lost their lives, while 159 people died in 2023 while awaiting kidney transplantation. In 2024, 148 people died before they could receive a kidney.

After Delhi, Rajasthan recorded the maximum number of deaths among people on the kidney transplant waiting list, at 19.

The other states are Goa (17), Maharashtra (15), Madhya Pradesh (11) and Haryana (10). Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh reported seven deaths each.

Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh reported two deaths each, while Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and West Bengal reported one death each.

Other states where people died before they could receive a kidney are Bihar (5) and Punjab (4).

The minister said the government launched a nationwide year-long public awareness campaign, “Jug Jug Jiyo Abhiyaan”, on August 3, with the aim of promoting organ and tissue donation.