Phuket-Delhi flight episode raises questions: Experts

NEW DELHI: The severe turbulence that hit the Air India plane AI 2379 from Phuket to Delhi on August 5 injuring 17 on board, including four female crew members, has raised questions on cockpit crew training for weather conditions, adherence to basic rules by the crew and the behaviour of passengers.

Aviation safety consultant and former Boeing aircraft instructor Captain Mohan Ranganathan called it “very poor airmanship.” Insisting that the injuries in the turbulence be called “an accident” and not an incident, Ranganathan questioned whether the pilots made a call for the seat belts to be fastened by the passengers. “The injuries suffered by many passengers and the cabin crew, who also should have been in their seats in such situations, point out that this was not done,” he added.

The Captain had steered his flights to safety during challenging events like the Chennai cyclone in 1976, Singapore squall in 1994 and a typhoon in Hong Kong the same year. He said excellent training backed by his experience helped him land the planes safely in dangerous situations.