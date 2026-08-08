Power corridor | Expansion of hydrogen-powered train depends on resources: Ashwini Vaishnaw

74k need kidneys, 200 died in wait in ’25

More than 200 people died in 2025 while waiting for kidney transplantation in India, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. In a written reply, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said the number of patients currently awaiting kidney transplantation is 73,646 in the country till July 27. As many as 132 people died in Delhi in 2025­—the highest in the country. Since 2021, the capital has been reporting the highest number of deaths of people who were in the waiting list, as per the national registry portal. In 2021, 176 people died while waiting for a kidney in Delhi. In 2022, 118 people lost their lives, and in 2023, 159 people died.