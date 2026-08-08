Punjab-origin correctional officer among three killed in Canada jail-transfer crash

CHANDIGARH: Three people, including a 25-year-old Indian-origin correctional officer from Punjab, were killed when a Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) vehicle transporting a woman inmate was involved in a head-on collision in rural Alberta.
The crash occurred just before 11.30 am in eastern Alberta at the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 13, south of Wainwright near Czar.
The correctional vehicle collided with a Hino box truck at the intersection, about 200 km southeast of Edmonton. All three people travelling in the correctional vehicle died at the scene.
The deceased were 25-year-old Ramandeep Kaur Maan from Winnipeg, who hailed from Ludhiana in Punjab; 57-year-old Nicolae Serban from Sherwood Park near Edmonton, both correctional officers with the Correctional Service of Canada; and 24-year-old inmate Kiara Mooswa from North Battleford.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers from Provost and Wainwright, along with the Hughenden Fire Department, responded to the crash involving a Hino box truck, which had a lone driver, and a CSC minivan carrying two correctional officers and a woman inmate.
The driver of the box truck was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, the RCMP said in an update. His identity was not released.
The RCMP and CSC did not reveal the destination of the prison vehicle, saying the information was not being released at this stage to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Maan, who hailed from Gudhe village in Ludhiana district of Punjab, had moved to Canada as an international student a few years ago. She completed her studies in Manitoba before moving to Alberta and settling in Edmonton about a year ago.
Ramandeep Kaur Maan had a keen interest in sports and had joined the Correctional Service of Canada as a correctional officer around six months ago. Her death has left the Punjabi community in Canada and residents of her native village in Punjab mourning.
In a statement, Correctional Service of Canada Commissioner Talal Dakalbab said: “It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of Correctional Officers Nicolae Serban and Ramandeep Kaur Maan of Edmonton Institution for Women, who tragically lost their lives yesterday while carrying out their duties in service to Canada. Their commitment to public safety, professionalism, and dedication to their work exemplified the values of the Correctional Service of Canada.”
“Today, our thoughts are with Nick and Ramandeep’s families, friends, and colleagues, who are facing an unimaginable loss. We honour them not only as Correctional Officers, but as valued members of our CSC family whose lives, service, and contributions have made a lasting impact on those who knew and worked alongside them,” he said.
The statement also acknowledged the death of Mooswa, who was in the custody of the correctional service at the time of the crash.
The accident has prompted condolences from the correctional service and members of the communities connected to the three people who died.
As an inmate died while in custody, the Correctional Service of Canada said an internal investigation would be conducted, but did not elaborate on its scope.
Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his condolences to the families and others grieving the loss.
“Every day, correctional officers do difficult work with an enormous responsibility: keeping Canadians and our communities safe. Yesterday, two officers tragically lost their lives,” he said in a statement.
In a separate statement, the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said: “No correctional officer leaves for work expecting not to return home. Today, our union mourns two dedicated professionals who served with courage, commitment, and honour. Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”