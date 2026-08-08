Punjab-origin correctional officer among three killed in Canada jail-transfer crash

CHANDIGARH: Three people, including a 25-year-old Indian-origin correctional officer from Punjab, were killed when a Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) vehicle transporting a woman inmate was involved in a head-on collision in rural Alberta.

The crash occurred just before 11.30 am in eastern Alberta at the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 13, south of Wainwright near Czar.

The correctional vehicle collided with a Hino box truck at the intersection, about 200 km southeast of Edmonton. All three people travelling in the correctional vehicle died at the scene.

The deceased were 25-year-old Ramandeep Kaur Maan from Winnipeg, who hailed from Ludhiana in Punjab; 57-year-old Nicolae Serban from Sherwood Park near Edmonton, both correctional officers with the Correctional Service of Canada; and 24-year-old inmate Kiara Mooswa from North Battleford.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers from Provost and Wainwright, along with the Hughenden Fire Department, responded to the crash involving a Hino box truck, which had a lone driver, and a CSC minivan carrying two correctional officers and a woman inmate.

The driver of the box truck was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, the RCMP said in an update. His identity was not released.

The RCMP and CSC did not reveal the destination of the prison vehicle, saying the information was not being released at this stage to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Maan, who hailed from Gudhe village in Ludhiana district of Punjab, had moved to Canada as an international student a few years ago. She completed her studies in Manitoba before moving to Alberta and settling in Edmonton about a year ago.