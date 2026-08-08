Raghav Chadha meets PM Modi, may take active role in Punjab ahead of 2027 polls

Describing the meeting as “a morning to cherish”, Chadha later wrote on X, “Had the privilege of meeting Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. A detailed and enriching interaction. Deeply grateful for his generous time and for the opportunity to benefit from his insights and guidance.”

The meeting comes at a time when political activity in Punjab is gaining momentum ahead of the Assembly elections.

Chadha and seven other former AAP Rajya Sabha members recently joined the BJP in a major shift of political loyalties in Punjab. On Wednesday, PM Modi met 37 Rajya Sabha members, including the former AAP MPs who had switched to the BJP, over breakfast.

After the meeting, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, one of the former AAP MPs who joined the BJP, said he looked forward to contributing to nation-building.

“It was an honour to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today. Inspired by his vision, leadership and unwavering commitment to India’s progress. Looking forward to contributing in every possible way towards building a stronger and more prosperous nation,” he posted on X.

Sources said Chadha is likely to become more active in Punjab in the coming days as political parties gear up for next year’s Assembly elections.