Rishabh Pant seeks CM Dhami’s help to buy land for first home in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has sought Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s help in purchasing land to build his first home in the state, saying procedural difficulties and a lack of clarity have stalled his efforts for nearly three years.

The wicketkeeper-batter, one of Uttarakhand’s prominent sporting icons, made the appeal in posts on X late Friday. Pant said he wanted to shift his base from Delhi to his home state and contribute to its development while living among its people.

“I have been trying for the past three years to find suitable land in Uttarakhand, but I have not been able to understand the process clearly,” Pant said, tagging the chief minister.

He said finding a sufficiently large and suitable residential plot had also proved difficult.

Responding to Pant, Dhami described him as “the pride of Uttarakhand” and assured him of all possible assistance in accordance with the law.

“Through your outstanding performances and achievements, you have brought glory to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand across India and the world,” the chief minister said.