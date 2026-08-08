Seven killed, 11 injured as private bus plunges onto road below in Himachal's Chamba

CHANDIGARH: At least seven passengers were killed and 11 others injured when a private bus skidded off the road, overturned and plunged onto a road below in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The accident took place when the bus was on its way from Bairagarh to Chamba near Chalunj Mor (curve) on the Bairagarh Tissa road, a treacherous 27 kilometre mountain route in the remote Churah Valley known for its narrow paths and steep drop offs.

The stretch serves as a key route to the high-altitude Sach Pass. The bus skidded off the road and fell onto a road below at Chalunj in the Churah subdivision of Chamba district.

According to preliminary information, there were approximately 20 to 25 passengers on board the bus at the time of the mishap.

Several passengers were trapped beneath the overturned bus, and locals in the area began rescue operations even before the rescue teams and district administration reached the spot.