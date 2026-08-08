Uttarakhand innovator’s electric flying vehicle takes maiden test flight

DEHRADUN: After 13 years of research and experimentation, Uttarakhand innovator Ravi Tamta successfully test-flew a single-seat electric flying vehicle developed with indigenous technology and limited resources in Almora on Friday.

The prototype, named Hapida Skynex, took off from the Army helipad under the supervision of district officials. Tamta remained airborne for nearly a minute as officials and local residents watched the trial.

District Magistrate Anshul Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Chandrashekhar R Ghodke were among those present. Officials said necessary safety measures were put in place and the trial was conducted under the administration’s supervision.

Tamta, founder and chief executive officer of Hapida Sky Private Limited, said the flight marked the culmination of more than a decade of work.

“My objective is to make India self-reliant in personal air-mobility technology,” Tamta said. “The prototype will now undergo further trials in different phases to improve its safety, capacity and overall performance.”

The electric-powered prototype was developed despite financial and technical constraints.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Tamta through a video call and termed the successful trial a “historic achievement”.

“Ravi’s accomplishment is an inspiration for the youth of Uttarakhand. Such innovation can open new possibilities in science and technology and encourage young people to transform their ideas into reality."

District Magistrate Singh described the development as a matter of pride for Almora. “Innovations of this nature provide local talent with a platform and demonstrate what can be achieved through determination, technical skill and sustained hard work,” he said.

Tamta has previously developed utility-based devices, including firefighting equipment for the Forest Department and an assistive walking stick for persons with disabilities.

The successful test flight marks a milestone in Tamta’s project, which will now undergo further trials to improve its safety, capacity and performance.