Vance dials PM Modi as India, US seek fresh momentum in ties

NEW DELHI: US Vice President JD Vance phoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as India and the United States seek to steady bilateral ties and maintain momentum in their strategic partnership.

During the call, the two leaders “reviewed progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership” and “noted the sustained momentum in high-level engagements,” according to an official release.

They “reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in trade, defence, critical and emerging technologies, energy security and critical minerals,” the release said.

Modi and Vance also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Modi later said in a post on X, “Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas.”

The Prime Minister also congratulated Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, on the birth of their son.

“Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family,” Modi said.