Vulture conservation bears results in Assam, 10 birds released in wild

GUWAHATI: Marking the first such instance in the world, five captive-bred Slender-billed vultures were released into the wild in Assam on Friday by the state’s Forest Department and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

The five Slender-billed vultures, along with five captive-bred White-rumped vultures, were released from the Biswanath Wildlife Division of the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve using a scientific method called ‘Soft Release.’

They were transported from the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre at Rani, on the outskirts of Guwahati, to an aviary at the Biswanath Wildlife Division where they were kept for three months for acclimatisation before release.

Assam’s Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, present during the release, said their journey from conservation breeding to the wild reflected years of dedicated efforts.

“These birds represent years of patient conservation, scientific care and unwavering commitment,” Mallabaruah said. “As they soar free, satellite tracking will help us follow their story, one that gives hope for the revival of these magnificent scavengers and a healthier ecosystem,” he added.

The minister congratulated the Forest Department and the BNHS on their long-term conservation efforts. The two have been working jointly on vulture conservation since 2007.

All ten vultures released have a numbered blue leg ring and a tag attached to their backs. Authorities requested the public not to use banned veterinary drugs to treat livestock or spray pesticides on animal carcasses, a natural food source for vultures. They also appealed to people to inform the Forest Department if they come across the tagged vultures.

Veterinary painkillers

Dr Sachin Ranade, Deputy Director of BNHS, said the population of Gyps vulture of India declined by 99% in the last 20 years due to use of veterinary painkiller drugs. The central government has banned four of them – diclofenac, aceclofenac, ketoprofen and nimesulide.