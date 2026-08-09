Ajmer jailor suspended for arranging call between convicts & sex scandal accused

JAIPUR: The jailor of Rajasthan’s Ajmer Central Jail has been suspended after a controversial video surfaced purportedly showing him facilitating a video call between three inmates and Nafis Chishti, main accused in the 1992 sex scandal that had rocked the state.

DG (Prisons) Ashok Rathore ordered the suspension of jailer Saddam Hussain. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated into the incident.

The video that went viral is believed to be around eight to 10 months old and allegedly shows Hussain using his mobile phone to connect three prisoners, Syed Tauseef Chishti, Tariq Chishti and Fakhar Jamal, with Nafis Chishti. The conversation allegedly took place inside the jailer’s office.

The three inmates were sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in 2025 in connection with a 2014 attack on Haji Syed Bilal Hussain Chishti, a verdict that was subsequently upheld by the HC. Tariq and Fakhar are currently out on bail, while Tauseef was serving his sentence at Ajmer Central Jail. Following the controversy, Tauseef Chishti has been shifted from Ajmer Central Jail to Bharatpur Central Jail.

Ajmer Central Jail Superintendent Anteshwar said an inquiry was under way and statements and other evidence related to the incident were being collected. He said appropriate action would be taken.

The jail administration has also moved to lodge a formal complaint at Civil Lines Police Station in Ajmer. An FIR is being registered in connection with the incident. According to the superintendent, jail authorities routinely take measures to prevent the illegal entry and use of mobile phones inside prisons, but misuse of a phone by a jail official would amount to a serious violation.