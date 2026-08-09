BJP claims CJP is AAP's 'pet project', slams Kejriwal for crude 'remarks' on Modi in viral video

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday alleged that the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar was the "pet project" of AAP to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it attacked former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's alleged crude remarks in a video circulated online.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya claimed on X that the protest had nothing to do with education reforms or the NEET paper leak issue.

Malviya also posted the video where Kejriwal can be heard purportedly saying in Hindi, "Is baar jitne log aaye the sadkon par, wo kis liye aaye the? Wo kewal mujhe nahin lagta ki Dharmendra Pradhan ka istifa mangne aaye rahe. Matlab agar main crude bhasha mein boloon, to Modi ji ko thokne aaye the. (The people who took to the streets this time, what did they come for? I don't think they came merely to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. To use crude language, they came to take on Modi ji)."

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video footage.

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP or Kejriwal to the BJP's charge.

Several BJP leaders, including former president of the party's Delhi unit Virendra Sachdeva, condemned the AAP leader for his alleged remark on Modi.

In a post on X, the BJP Jammu and Kashmir unit said, "Kejriwal has finally exposed his pet project -- the Cockroach Janta Party. The agenda was never accountability or education reform. From day one, it was about one thing: targeting PM Modi."

Malviya alleged that the former Delhi chief minister has admitted that the protest at Jantar Mantar, ostensibly held in the name of students, was a sponsored political project aimed at targeting the prime minister and had nothing to do with education reforms or the NEET.