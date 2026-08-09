Rahul Navin to continue as ED Director for another year

NEW DELHI: Enforcement Directorate Director Rahul Navin has been given a one-year extension, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Navin's tenure as ED chief has been extended by one year beyond August 13, 2026, “including extension in service beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. July 31, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

The 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) official joined the agency as a Special Director in November 2019. He was given additional charge as ED Director in September 2023 and became full-time chief in August 2024.

In May 2026, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood was given another one-year extension. The 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was earlier granted a one-year extension in May 2025 after completing his two-year term as CBI Director.

According to the rules, an officer can be appointed ED Director for a tenure of two years, followed by three one-year extensions.

During Navin's tenure, the ED has continued and launched several high-profile investigations, including those related to political consultancy firm I-PAC, the Reliance Anil Ambani Group and multiple online money gaming companies.

His tenure has also seen the ED focus on multiple cases of fraud by real estate companies against homebuyers, with the agency using powers under the anti-money laundering law to restore assets worth crores of rupees to victims.

The federal agency has also initiated processes to reduce long-running litigation by getting cases registered under the repealed Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) adjudicated and initiating compounding under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).