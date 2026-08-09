Centre proposes new commission for national tribunals; Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha Monday

NEW DELHI: In a major overhaul of the tribunal system, the Centre has proposed a National Tribunals Commission (NTC) to oversee appointments, review performance and deal with complaints involving chairpersons and members of 16 tribunals and appellate bodies.
The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to improve the efficiency, independence, transparency and uniformity of the tribunals.
The tribunals covered include the Central Administrative Tribunal, National Green Tribunal, Armed Forces Tribunal, Securities Appellate Tribunal, Debts Recovery Tribunals, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal and Income-tax Appellate Tribunal, among others.
According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the legislation follows the Supreme Court judgment in Madras Bar Association vs Union of India, which struck down certain provisions of the 2021 Act and directed the setting up of a National Tribunals Commission.
The Bill also allows the Centre to add to or alter the list of tribunals covered by the law through a Gazette notification, which must be laid before Parliament.
According to the Bill, the five-member NTC will oversee selections, tribunal performance and complaints. The Commission will have a chairperson and four members – two judicial members and two technical members.
The Chairperson must have been a Supreme Court judge or Chief Justice of a High Court. The Centre will appoint the Chairperson and members, but must consult the Chief Justice of India before appointing the Chairperson and judicial members.
The NTC will conduct the selection process through Search-cum-Selection Committees, review the functioning of tribunals, oversee inquiries into complaints against their chairpersons and members, and maintain a National Tribunals Data Grid containing case-related information.
The selection committees will include members of the Commission, retired High Court judges, a Union government Secretary and empanelled experts. In the case of State Administrative Tribunals, the chief secretary of the state concerned will be part of the panel.
For every vacancy, the committee will recommend one candidate and an additional name for a waiting list. The recommendation must reach the Centre within three days, while the government will have to process it and make the appointment within three months.
The Bill fixes the tenure of tribunal Chairpersons at five years or until the age of 70, whichever is earlier. Members will serve for five years or until they turn 67. Both will be eligible for consideration for reappointment.
The Centre can remove a Chairperson or member on specified grounds, including conviction for an offence involving moral turpitude, incapacity, conflict of interest, abuse of position, incompetence or inefficiency, or taking up a paid assignment during the term.
The Commission will also review the performance of tribunals, prepare an annual report for submission to the Central government, oversee inquiries into complaints against tribunal chairpersons and members, and maintain a National Tribunals Data Grid.
The Bill estimates expenditure of Rs 27.14 crore a year for the Commission and its Secretariat.