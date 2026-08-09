Centuries-old victory ritual revived in Uttarakhand Himalayan border village after 12 years

DEHRADUN: A centuries-old victory ritual returned to Gunji, a Himalayan border village near the China and Nepal frontiers, on Saturday after a 12-year interval, as residents symbolically beheaded an effigy of a legendary Jumli king.

At about 10,500 feet in Pithoragarh district's Dharchula subdivision, Gunji is a major halt on the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage route and was once an important Indian centre for border trade with Tibet. Its strategic location and cultural importance have drawn visitors from the Vyas, Darma and Chaudas valleys.

The ceremony, known as ‘Jumli Hya Samo’, commemorates the community's deliverance from what oral tradition describes as the ruler's tyranny. “The ritual represents freedom from oppression and the triumph of the people,” local residents said.

Organisers prepared the king's effigy on a palanquin, placing the blood and entrails of a black goat inside as prescribed by custom. Young volunteers then carried it to Phasganj ground and concealed it among bushes.

Later, children, young people and elders, dressed in traditional attire and carrying swords, marched to the ground under the leadership of the village head and local spirit mediums, known as devdangars. The mediums searched the scrub until they located the hidden figure.