Chhattisgarh tiger reserve deploys hi-tech landscape security; dismantles organised crime syndicate

RAIPUR: In a challenging forested terrain earlier plagued by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), rugged geography, and limited communication networks, Chhattisgarh's Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve (USTR) has strengthened wildlife conservation and secured the vast landscape using high-tech measures.

Moving away from traditional, reactive foot patrols, USTR has successfully pioneered a multi-dimensional, intelligence-led enforcement model that expands wildlife protection into a holistic framework known as "Landscape Security”.

Operating across the dense forests of Chhattisgarh and its sensitive border areas with Odisha and Maharashtra, USTR field teams have integrated modern technology, intelligence gathering, and cross-border law enforcementto dismantle organised crime networks spanning poaching, illegal arms manufacturing, narcotics trafficking, timber smuggling, and land encroachment.

“In a notable victory for ecological restoration, USTR has successfully reclaimed 956 hectares of encroached forest land. Departing from traditional field surveys, the reserve turned anti-encroachment actions into forensic-level digital investigations. Using high-resolution satellite imagery from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC/ISRO), drone mapping, GPS surveys, and digital evidence, authorities established precise historical timelines of illegal human occupation to reclaim vital wild habitats,” Varun Jain (IFS), Deputy Director-USTR, told TNIE.