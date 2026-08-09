Chhattisgarh’s Jhiram Ghati Maoist attack case reaches final stage, verdict likely on August 10

RAIPUR: The long-standing trial of the audacious Jhiram Ghati (Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar) Maoist attack case has reached a decisive phase and is now on the verge of a final verdict.

Following years of legal proceedings, the final arguments in the case is likely to take place on August 10, sources informed.

The deadly attack that eliminated a top chunk of Chhattisgarh Congress leadership continues to remain shrouded as “unresolved” mystery about the incident, dubbed as the nation's biggest political murder, occurred at Jhiram valley in south Bastar, about 350 km from Raipur on May 25, 2013.

After the final arguments conclude, the court is expected to reserve its judgment or schedule a date for pronouncing the final verdict.

Presently, prosecution proceedings are active against 11 accused individuals. During the trial process, one of the accused passed away, while judicial proceedings continue against the remaining accused.

To prove its case, the prosecution presented statements from 101 witnesses along with crucial documentary evidence before the court. Both the prosecution and defense sides are fully prepared for the final hearing on August 10. The prosecution will aim to substantiate charges using witness testimonies and documentary proof, while the defense will present its closing arguments in favour of the accused.

The Maoist ambush at Jhiram valley killed 28 state Congress leaders during the party’s parivartan yatra in an Assembly election year of 2013.

So far four different investigations have been ordered into the Jhiram Maoist attack. Besides the judicial commission constituted by the then Raman Singh government, the Chhattisgarh police carried out an investigation immediately after lodging an FIR in 2013, which was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel after coming to power in 2018 constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and demanded the NIA’s completed report be given to it for further inquiry but the NIA, which had already produced a challan in the case before the court, refused.