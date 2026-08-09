CISF ties up with IIT Ropar for cyber security training to protect critical aviation infrastructure

NEW DELHI: To develop a specialised cyber security cadre for the protection of critical aviation infrastructure, the Airport Sector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be partnering with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar.

An MoU in this connection was inked by Professor Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, and Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S, Inspector General of CISF, Sector-I, Delhi Airport, on Friday, said an official release. Under the agreement, CISF personnel will be offered a six-week residential cyber security training programme.

“The initiative assumes particular significance for the airport sector, as aviation infrastructure constitutes critical national infrastructure and any cyber disruption can have significant operational, economic and security implications,” it observed.

The six-week residential programme will be conducted on a no-cost basis and marks the beginning of a structured institutional partnership between IIT Ropar’s SCALE Foundation and CISF for strengthening specialised cyber security capabilities.

“The programme is aimed at developing a skilled and specialised cyber security cadre within CISF capable of strengthening cyber resilience, enhancing incident detection and response, supporting cyber investigations, and contributing to the protection and continuity of critical aviation infrastructure,” the release further added.