Congress MLA Khaira seeks extension of Punjab Assembly session for debate on six Bills

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday urged the Punjab government and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to extend the assembly session to allow adequate discussion on six Bills listed for consideration.

Kaira notred that the Bills, which include proposals related to three digital universities, GST, outsourced and contractual employees and common infrastructure, have been introduced at the fag end of the session.

He questioned how legislation with potentially far-reaching implications could be properly examined, debated and passed on the last working day of the session.

"The legislators should be given sufficient time to study the Bills, consult stakeholders, seek clarifications from departments and propose amendments in the larger public interest. How can six new laws having far-reaching implications for Punjab be properly scrutinised, debated and passed on the last working day? This is not meaningful parliamentary democracy,” Khaira said in a statement.

"The Vidhan Sabha is not a rubber stamp for the Cabinet. The purpose of the legislature is to scrutinise legislation clause by clause, debate its merits and demerits and protect the interests of the people of Punjab,” the Bholath MLA said.

Khaira said bringing important legislation at the eleventh hour leaves MLAs with little opportunity to understand its provisions and assess their possible impact.

He said the AAP government should remember the laws were not temporary political announcements and, once enacted, could affect institutions, employees, students, businesses and citizens for years.