Indian-origin 19-year-old charged with sexual assault at Canadian amusement park

CHANDIGARH: A 19-year-old Indian-origin youth from Punjab has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with an alleged incident at an amusement park in Vaughan city of Ontario, Canada.

According to a statement issued by the York Regional Police (YRP), investigators with its Special Victims Unit have charged Jugaad Dhami, a resident of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), following an alleged sexual assault at an amusement park in Vaughan.

Police said the incident was reported on May 25, 2026, when a young woman was at the amusement park with her friends. While she was boarding a ride, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a ride operator while he was conducting safety checks.

“Investigators are releasing his image as they believe there may be additional victims,” the YRP said in its statement.

Dhami has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

The police said sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature and urged anyone who believes they may have been a victim of sexual assault to come forward and report the incident.

“There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence,” the YRP said.

The police have released the accused's image as part of their appeal for information and to identify any other potential victims.