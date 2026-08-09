Indian-origin man arrested seven months after partner found murdered in Toronto

CHANDIGARH: A 32-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder nearly eight months after his partner was found dead inside a Toronto residence in December last year.

Abdul Ghafoori, 32, of Toronto, was located and arrested on Friday, August 7, and charged with the first-degree murder of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, also of Toronto.

According to the Toronto Police Service, members of the Toronto Police Fugitive Squad and the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit worked with national and international policing partners to facilitate Ghafoori's return to Canada. Police did not specify the country from which he was brought back.

Ghafoori was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Saturday.

Police said officers received information about a missing woman in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area at around 10.41 pm on December 19, 2025. A search operation was launched and, at approximately 6.30 am the following day, officers found the woman dead inside a residence in the same area.

The death was subsequently classified as a homicide.