'Jo khelega, woh khiega': PM Modi meets CWG medallists, lauds their performances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met members of the Indian contingent that returned with medals from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and congratulated the athletes for their impressive performances at the multi-sport event.

Modi shared a short video clip of his interaction with the medallists on Instagram, describing the meeting as a special occasion and praising the athletes for making the country proud.

Later, the PM also tweeted about his meeting with the athletes.

"Delighted to host our outstanding medal winners from the Commonwealth Games 2026 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Heard about their experiences from the Games. Each one of them has made our nation proud through their exceptional performances. Their success will motivate many youngsters," Modi posted on X while sharing some photographs of the meeting.