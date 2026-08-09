Kanwar Yatra: Gurugram Police issue traffic advisory; heavy vehicles to take Dwarka, KMP expressways

CHANDIGARH: Gurugram Police has issued a special traffic advisory from August 9 to 11 in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and has put in place extensive security and traffic management arrangements to minimise congestion on key roads and ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims.

Heavy vehicles from Delhi through Gurugram should use the Dwarka and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressways, avoiding main corridors.

The arrangement focuses on regulating the movement of heavy vehicles through Gurugram as large numbers of Kanwariyas travel through the region.

As per the advisory, heavy vehicles travelling from Delhi through Gurugram towards Rajasthan, Jhajjar, Rewari, Pataudi, Nuh and Faridabad have been directed to use the Dwarka Expressway and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

The diversion is aimed at reducing pressure on important city roads and maintain smoother movement during the pilgrimage period.

Dedicated resting spots and drinking water stations have been set up along the pilgrimage routes to provide relief to Kanwariyas.

Officials deployed on the routes have also been instructed to maintain a helpful and cooperative demeanour towards the travellers.

The Gurugram Police urged the general public and motorists to remain patient, follow traffic instructions and use designated alternative routes, warning that traffic conditions could remain dynamic in the coming days.

Drivers should check updates before travelling and follow directions issued by traffic personnel on the ground.

The millennium city has also experienced significant traffic pressure in recent days, with rain, waterlogging, peak-hour traffic and Kanwar-related diversions contributing to delays on some major corridors.