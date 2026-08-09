Kharge targets BJP on jobs, defections ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly elections

DEHRADUN: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday sounded the party’s poll bugle for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly election, promising merit-based recruitment and attacking the BJP over unemployment and alleged political defections.

Addressing a public meeting at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani, Kharge said a Congress government would ensure that young people got jobs “without corruption or recommendations”. He alleged that recruitment under the BJP government was influenced by money and promised appointments strictly on merit.

Kharge also highlighted Uttarakhand’s military legacy, recalling the Kumaon and Garhwal regiments and Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Somnath Sharma.

Targeting the BJP and the RSS, Kharge alleged that they had made no contribution to the freedom struggle. “Congress fought for Independence, and its leaders and workers made sacrifices for the country,” he said, adding that Congress workers and people of Uttarakhand would not be intimidated or bow to political pressure.

On unemployment, Kharge claimed that nearly 30 lakh government posts were vacant despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of creating two crore jobs annually. “The country’s youth are unemployed. The Prime Minister must be questioned about his promise,” he said.