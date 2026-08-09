Nitin Nabin asks Punjab BJP to address dissent, expand booth presence ahead of 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: Amid growing discontent over its recent organisational overhaul in Punjab, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin has directed the state leadership to address grievances and strengthen the party’s organisation ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with plans to expand its presence to all 24,000 polling booths.

Sources said a meeting between BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon and state organisational secretary Manthri Srinivasulu was held late Friday night at Nabin’s New Delhi residence. The meeting was also attended by BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and the party’s observer for Punjab organisation, Satish Poonia. Dhillon and Srinivasulu had been summoned to Delhi by the party high command.

Sources said the meeting reviewed the recent spate of resignations in the Punjab BJP, with Nabin asking Dhillon to assuage prevailing anxieties and pacify disgruntled leaders. The open expression of concerns by a section of the state leadership was not surprising, sources said.

The party is also trying to build its base in the state and reach out to the grassroots, as for many decades it was limited to just 23 Assembly segments in the urban areas of Punjab.

The meeting noted that dissatisfaction with appointments is part and parcel of any organisational change, but sincere efforts should be made by those in responsible positions in the party to reach out to leaders and cadres who are upset.

“The meeting was purely devoted to organisational matters and ways to strengthen the BJP in Punjab, as the state leaders have to reach out to everyone in the party who feels left out and all of them have to move forward together,” said a party leader.

Sources claimed that speculation about a potential alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the saffron party, after SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, was not discussed at the meeting.

“The meeting between the two leaders was significant, but these matters have not yet percolated down and if those discussions, even if there, may be at the highest levels,” said sources.