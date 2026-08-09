Trainer aircraft of private firm crashes near Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra; no casualties reported

A trainer aircraft operated by a private company crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday. No casualties were reported.

Notably, the trainee pilot escaped without any serious injuries.

According to police, the crash occurred at around 12.30 pm. "The incident took place near the airstrip. We are investigating whether the aircraft developed a technical snag or if there were any other technical problems," police said. Villagers and emergency responders gathered at the crash site immediately.

"It is too early to comment on anything," a senior police official said.

The crash incident assumes significance as it comes months after a Learjet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK) operated by VSR crashed in Baramati, claiming the lives of the then Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, his two aides and two crew members.

Meanwhile, the government has been taking steps to enhance safety in the aviation industry. DGCA has also been taking measures to strengthen the security of passengers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) held a seminar last year on 'Enhancing Aviation Safety through Collaboration', which brought together senior government officials from MoCA, DGCA, industry leaders, along with aviation professionals from across India's civil aviation ecosystem.



This is a developing story.

With inputs from PTI, ANI