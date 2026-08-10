Agriculture accounts for 87 per cent of India’s groundwater extraction: Union Minister CR Patil

NEW DELHI: India extracts 60.63% of its annual groundwater resources, with agriculture accounting for the largest share, followed by domestic and industrial uses, according to data provided by the Union government in the Rajya Sabha.

Nine states and Union Territories — Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Karnataka — have groundwater extraction rates above the national average. District-wise data shows that 281 districts have extraction levels exceeding the national average.

In a written response in the Rajya Sabha, Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R Patil said agriculture accounts for about 87% of India’s total groundwater extraction, while domestic use accounts for 11% and industry for 2%.

According to the Dynamic Ground Water Resources Assessment for 2025, the country’s annual groundwater recharge is estimated at 449 billion cubic metres (BCM), while the annual extractable groundwater resource is 408 BCM. Total annual groundwater extraction for all uses is estimated at 247 BCM.

Of this, 215 BCM is used for irrigation, 28 BCM for domestic purposes, including drinking water, and 4 BCM for industrial use.

The Assessment of Water Resources of India, 2024, by the Central Water Commission estimated the average annual per capita water availability in 2021 at 1,573.19 cubic metres.

The Annual Ground Water Quality Report for 2025 found that groundwater in the country is generally potable, while nearly 99% of monitoring stations reported water quality suitable for irrigation.

The Minister stated, “Since the occurrence and spatial distribution of individual contaminants vary considerably, the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) does not classify or rank states or districts based on the poorest groundwater quality.”

The Central Ground Water Board has also developed a cement-sealing technology to tap deeper arsenic-safe aquifers in arsenic-affected areas. Using the technology, 525 arsenic-safe exploratory wells have been constructed, including 40 in Bihar, and the technology has been shared with state governments for further implementation.