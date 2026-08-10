Bill to create oversight body for 16 tribunals to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

NEW DELHI: In a major overhaul of the tribunal system, the Centre has proposed a National Tribunals Commission (NTC) to oversee appointments, review performance and deal with complaints involving chairpersons and members of 16 tribunals as well as appellate bodies.

The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to improve the efficiency, independence, transparency and uniformity of the tribunals.

The tribunals covered include the Central Administrative Tribunal, National Green Tribunal, Armed Forces Tribunal, Securities Appellate Tribunal, Debts Recovery Tribunals, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal and Income-tax Appellate Tribunal, among others.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the legislation follows the Supreme Court judgment in Madras Bar Association vs Union of India, which struck down certain provisions of the 2021 Act and directed the setting up of a National Tribunals Commission.

The Bill also allows the Centre to add or alter the list of tribunals covered by the law through a Gazette notification, which must be laid before Parliament. According to the Bill, the five-member NTC will oversee selections, tribunal performance and complaints.

The Commission will have a chairperson and four members—two judicial members and two technical members—with the tenure of the chairman fixed at five years or until the age of 70, whichever is earlier. The Chairperson must have been an SC judge or Chief Justice of a High Court. The Centre will appoint the Chairperson and members, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India.

The NTC will conduct the selection process through Search-cum-Selection Committees, review functioning, oversee inquiries into complaints against chairpersons and members, and maintain a National Tribunals Data Grid containing case-related information. The Center can remove a Chairperson or member on specified grounds.

The Bill estimates an expenditure of Rs 27.14 crore a year for the Commission and its Secretariat.