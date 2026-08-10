CRPF suicides hit five-year high with 59 deaths reported in 2025, data shows

NEW DELHI: Suicides among personnel of the country’s largest paramilitary force, the CRPF, rose to a five-year high in 2025, with 59 deaths recorded during the year, sources said, quoting official data compiled by the force.

The figures, covering the period from 2021 to May 2026, reveal that nearly three-fourths of the suicides occurred while personnel were on duty, they said, adding that the trend indicates more needs to be done by the force’s leadership to address issues relating to stress and mental health among personnel.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recorded 57 suicides in 2021, followed by 43 in 2022, 57 in 2023, 46 in 2024 and 59 in 2025. As many as 19 suicides had been reported by May 22, 2026. In all, 281 personnel died by suicide during the period under review.

The data shows that 216 of the 281 deaths, or about 77%, occurred while personnel were on duty, while 65 took place when they were on leave.

According to the sources, the data revealed that on-duty suicides stood at 44 in 2021, 34 in 2022, 48 in 2023, 36 in 2024 and 40 in 2025. Fourteen such cases had been recorded till May 22 this year. Suicides while on leave, meanwhile, stood at 13 in 2021, nine each in 2022 and 2023, 10 in 2024 and 19 in 2025, with five reported till May 22, 2026.

The rise in suicides while on leave in 2025 is particularly notable. The 19 cases were almost twice the number recorded in each of the previous three years. Although on-duty suicides remained substantially higher throughout the period, the increase in off-duty deaths in 2025 marks a departure from the earlier pattern.