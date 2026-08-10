Deadlock in Parliament will continue till HM Shah gives statement: Priyanka Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday asserted that the deadlock between the opposition and the government in Parliament will continue till Union Home Minister Amit Shah makes a statement over alleged police excesses on students.
With only four days of the Monsoon session remaining, the fate of major bills on women's reservation, delimitation and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) remains uncertain amid the ongoing logjam in Parliament.
None of these bills figured in the list of business for the Lok Sabha for Monday.
"I think the deadlock in Parliament will continue till the Union Home Minister gives a statement," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament House complex.
While a few opposition parties have shown signs of mellowing their stand on the women's quota and delimitation bills after the government's outreach, the Congress and most of its allies have vowed to oppose any move to bring in these and the FCRA Amendment Bill.
The Constitution Amendment Bill that proposes 33 per cent reservation for women in 2029 and a redrawing of Lok Sabha constituencies to expand the House was defeated in April due to failure to secure a two-thirds majority.
The FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 this year and is to be taken up for discussion and passage.
"If the central government thinks they can cook up and introduce the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill within these two or three days, they should keep that wish to themselves," AICC general secretary KC Venugopal had said on Sunday.
Venugopal had alleged that the proposed legislation targeted minorities and NGOs and said that the opposition would not allow it to be passed.
"Even if Amit Shah comes to pass this anti-people bill, there is no doubt that he will have to face strong protests in Parliament. This bill is unconstitutional and anti-people. We will not allow such an anti-people and unconstitutional bill to be passed," Venugopal had told reporters in Alappuzha, Kerala.
The FCRA Bill seeks to significantly tighten the oversight of foreign-funded organisations, proposing the creation of a powerful new authority to seize and manage the assets of non-profits that lose their licence.
It has been met with strong opposition from Christian organisations apart from political parties.
The Monsoon session, which started on July 20, has seen repeated adjournments and virtually no business except the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament.
Three more bills were passed in the two Houses with little or no debate and two other bills were passed by the Lok Sabha, amid unrelenting protests by the opposition.
The Congress has issued a whip to its MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, asking them to be present in their respective Houses on August 10, 11 and 12 as "very important" issues will be taken up for discussion.
It has also conveyed to all its INDIA bloc allies to ensure that their MPs remain present on all three days.