Digital X-ray of kharif crops in Chhattisgarh: Officials warned against negligence in crop survey

RAIPUR: As preparations get under way for procuring paddy and pulses—including urad, moong, soybean, groundnut, and arhar—under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Price Support Scheme, the Chhattisgarh Revenue and Disaster Management Department has taken a strict stance to ensure accuracy in crop surveys (girdawari).

The department issued clear directives to all district collectors across the state to ensure 100% error-free digital and manual crop verification.

The state government emphasised that no negligence or manipulation will be tolerated in the crop survey process, and immediate disciplinary action will be taken against guilty officials and field personnel.

To eliminate field-level fraud and ensure accuracy, the government introduced a strict seven-tier physical verification setup, ranging from patwaris up to the state and divisional-level officers.

To keep the process transparent and time-bound, the government fixed September 20 as the deadline to complete the crop survey work, enter data into the Khasra and Bhuinya software, and rectify any errors.

Following this, a village-wise initial crop coverage report will be published on September 25, 2026.

Objections and claims will be resolved by September 30, after which the final updates will be completed in the Khasra Panchsala and Bhuinya software.

To prevent discrepancies between recorded land records and actual sown areas, photography has been made mandatory, along with village announcements (munadi) and fortnightly reviews of progress carried out by divisional commissioners and the director of land records.