ED launches probe into alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, particularly the JSSC-CGL exam, officials said on Monday.

The agency launched the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking note of an FIR registered by the state police CID, along with other complaints and chargesheets, they said.

The ED is soon expected to initiate further action, including gathering evidence, summoning those linked to these cases and possibly attaching the accused's assets, officials said.

Students have been agitating in the state for 16 days demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, particularly the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination).

The agitators are also demanding comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).