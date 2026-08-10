ED launches probe into alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, particularly the JSSC-CGL exam, officials said on Monday.
The agency launched the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking note of an FIR registered by the state police CID, along with other complaints and chargesheets, they said.
The ED is soon expected to initiate further action, including gathering evidence, summoning those linked to these cases and possibly attaching the accused's assets, officials said.
Students have been agitating in the state for 16 days demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, particularly the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination).
The agitators are also demanding comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
They are also seeking cancellation of several recruitment tests, including the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination, and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.
On Monday, the Jharkhand CID arrested ex-JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.
The CID had earlier questioned Khiangte four times since July 28 and raided 18 locations across Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad as part of its probe into the alleged recruitment irregularities.
The state agency also arrested 14 people before Khiangte as part of this probe, while the JPSC postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled from July 25 to 27, citing "unavoidable circumstances" amid mounting protests.
All three JPSC members -- Ajeeta Bhattacharya, the wife of prominent JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharyya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad -- resigned on Sunday.
The development came after the Jharkhand CID summoned the three for questioning over allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks.
(With inputs from PTI)