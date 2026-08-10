'Fruitful, cordial': Manipur govt, United Naga Council hold first round of talks; agree to continue dialogue

The Manipur government and the United Naga Council (UNC) held their first round of talks on Monday, with the meeting described as "fruitful and cordial" and both sides agreeing to continue dialogue on issues raised by the Naga apex body, a government spokesperson said.

The talks were held at the Senapati district headquarters, where a delegation of ministers and MLAs led by Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam held discussions with UNC representatives.

Government spokesperson Thokchom Radheshyam described the meeting as an "ice breaker" and said further rounds of talks would be held.

"Today, United Naga Council and Manipur government representatives led by the deputy chief minister and state home minister came here (Senapati) to discuss and find solutions to several issues. We had fruitful and cordial discussions. This is the first round of discussions and a series of talks will follow to find a solution," he told reporters.

"Talks have just started, and results will come after a series of discussions. Still, today’s meeting was an ice-breaker. Let’s wait for the result," Radheshyam said.

On the demand for abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups, he said, "That is the policy of the government of India. Manipur is part of India and we have to go by the policy and decision of the Centre."