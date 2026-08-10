India condemns defacement of embassy premises in Slovenia; calls for accountability

India on Monday condemned the defacement of the Embassy of India premises in in the Slovenian capital Ljubljana by what it described as anti-India elements.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has taken up the matter "strongly" with Slovenian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Ljubljana, so that the perpetrators behind such "reprehensible acts" are held accountable.

"We condemn the defacement of the premises of our Embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia by anti-India elements," it said in a statement.

"Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must be protected. We have taken up the matter strongly with Slovenian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Ljubljana, so that the perpetrators behind such reprehensible acts are held accountable," the MEA said.

It also called upon law enforcement authorities "elsewhere" to take note of the "hateful propaganda and disinformation" being spread by such groups.

It is learnt that some pro-Khalistani elements are involved in the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)