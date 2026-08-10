India protests defacing of embassy in Slovenia, presses Ljubljana to act

NEW DELHI: India on Monday condemned the defacing of its embassy in Ljubljana by “anti-India elements”, pressing Slovenian authorities to identify those responsible and hold them accountable as New Delhi sought to put the incident in the broader context of attacks and protests targeting Indian diplomatic missions in the West.
“We condemn the defacement of the premises of our embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia, by anti-India elements,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that stopped short of identifying the perpetrators. People familiar with the matter, however, said pro-Khalistan elements were behind the defacing of the mission with anti-India slogans.
Invoking the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, under which diplomatic premises are “inviolable and must be protected”, the MEA said it had taken up the matter “strongly” with Slovenian authorities in both New Delhi and Ljubljana so that “the perpetrators behind such reprehensible acts are held accountable”.
The ministry also widened its appeal beyond Slovenia, calling on law-enforcement authorities elsewhere to take note of the “hateful propaganda and disinformation” being spread by such groups.
The incident comes at a time when India and Slovenia have been seeking to deepen bilateral ties. Indian Ambassador Amit Narang met Slovenian Foreign Minister Tone Kajzer in Ljubljana on July 2 and handed him a personal letter from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two sides discussed steps to elevate bilateral ties into a “mutually beneficial partnership”.
In June, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at Slovenia’s National Day celebrations in New Delhi and reaffirmed India’s commitment to the longstanding partnership. India also appreciated Slovenia’s support in the fight against cross-border terrorism.
The Ljubljana incident comes against the backdrop of a series of attacks, vandalism and protests involving pro-Khalistan elements at or around Indian diplomatic missions in Western countries since March 2023.
In London that month, protesters chanting pro-Khalistan slogans pulled down the Indian national flag at the High Commission. The British government condemned the incident, while India summoned the British deputy high commissioner and sought an explanation over the security breach.
Days later, pro-Khalistan protesters attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate General in San Francisco, breaking through security barriers and damaging doors and windows. India lodged a strong protest with the US and reminded Washington of its obligation to protect Indian diplomatic premises.
Similar demonstrations and attempts to target Indian diplomatic establishments were reported in Canada and the US. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) subsequently identified 43 Khalistan supporters allegedly involved in violence targeting Indian missions, including incidents in London and San Francisco.
The issue has remained a source of friction between India and several Western governments. New Delhi has repeatedly sought stronger action against separatist groups it accuses of using foreign territory to propagate Khalistan and target Indian diplomatic personnel and missions.
India’s ties with Canada deteriorated sharply after then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in September 2023 that there were potential links between Indian government agents and the killing of Khalistan advocate Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India rejected the allegation. The dispute added a new layer to already strained ties over Ottawa’s handling of Khalistan-related activities.
For India, however, the immediate issue in Ljubljana is narrower and governed by an established diplomatic obligation. Article 22 of the Vienna Convention states that mission premises are inviolable and places a special duty on the receiving state to protect them against intrusion or damage and prevent disturbance of the mission’s peace or impairment of its dignity.
The Slovenian authorities will now be expected to investigate the incident and take appropriate action against those responsible.