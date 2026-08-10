India protests defacing of embassy in Slovenia, presses Ljubljana to act

NEW DELHI: India on Monday condemned the defacing of its embassy in Ljubljana by “anti-India elements”, pressing Slovenian authorities to identify those responsible and hold them accountable as New Delhi sought to put the incident in the broader context of attacks and protests targeting Indian diplomatic missions in the West.

“We condemn the defacement of the premises of our embassy in Ljubljana, Slovenia, by anti-India elements,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that stopped short of identifying the perpetrators. People familiar with the matter, however, said pro-Khalistan elements were behind the defacing of the mission with anti-India slogans.

Invoking the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, under which diplomatic premises are “inviolable and must be protected”, the MEA said it had taken up the matter “strongly” with Slovenian authorities in both New Delhi and Ljubljana so that “the perpetrators behind such reprehensible acts are held accountable”.

The ministry also widened its appeal beyond Slovenia, calling on law-enforcement authorities elsewhere to take note of the “hateful propaganda and disinformation” being spread by such groups.