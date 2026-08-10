Indian student arrested in Germany after fleeing US over alleged murder of American girlfriend

CHANDIGARH: A 20-year-old Indian student has been arrested in Germany after fleeing the United States (US) before he could board a connecting flight to India. He faces a first-degree murder charge after his 19-year-old American girlfriend was found dead in her apartment in Tucson, Arizona.

Varun Batchigari (20), a business analytics student at the University of Arizona, allegedly murdered his 19-year-old girlfriend, Julissa Rubi Salazar, on August 6.

According to local media reports, police and emergency crews were called to an apartment near Euclid Avenue and Elm Street at around 4 pm on Thursday after Salazar’s family requested a welfare check.

Tucson Fire Department crews found Salazar unresponsive and pronounced her dead at the scene. Police said she had suffered traumatic injuries consistent with homicide. Investigators identified her boyfriend, Batchigari, as the main suspect and alleged that Salazar had been strangled.

Detectives reportedly became suspicious of Batchigari after learning that he allegedly took Salazar’s phone and credit cards and sent a series of messages to her mother while posing as the victim in an apparent attempt to conceal the crime. The messages raised concerns among Salazar’s family, prompting the welfare check that led officers to discover her body.

Investigators later determined that Batchigari had gone to Tucson International Airport on the day of Salazar’s death. He boarded a flight to Houston before connecting to a flight to Berlin, Germany, with plans to eventually travel to India.

In a statement, the Tucson Police Department (TPD) said Batchigari travelled to Tucson International Airport, where he boarded a flight to Germany with plans to continue to India.