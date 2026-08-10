Kinnaur Kailash Yatra extended till August 15 due to bad weather

CHANDIGARH: The Kinnaur Kailash Yatra, which was scheduled to conclude on August 10, has been extended till August 15 after adverse weather and route conditions forced suspension of the pilgrimage for the past two days.

Around 350 pilgrims are currently at the base camp awaiting permission to proceed to the cave to pay obeisance. The Kinnaur district administration decided to extend the yatra to provide an opportunity to pilgrims who could not undertake the pilgrimage due to the disruption.

"A decision on whether pilgrims will be allowed to proceed further will be made after an on-ground assessment by teams deployed at Maling Khata and the cave area after inspecting the water level in the stream near the cave and the condition of the trekking route and if overall conditions are found safe and suitable for movement, the administration may permit the pilgrimage to resume,’’ said an official.

The administration is closely monitoring the pilgrimage route, particularly the stretch from Maling Khata towards Kinnaur Kailash. Pilgrims have been advised to keep one to two additional days in their travel schedules because of unpredictable weather in the high-altitude region.

The administration has also asked pilgrims to follow official instructions, avoid entering sensitive areas without permission, check the latest weather and route conditions before starting the pilgrimage and not proceed towards higher reaches without clearance.