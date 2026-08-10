Mizo students protest outside MPSC office in Aizawl, seek recruitment reforms

A large number of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) members, an influential student organisation, held a demonstration outside the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) office in Aizawl on Monday, demanding administrative and recruitment reforms.

The protesters picketed the MPSC office and prevented its officers and staff from entering the premises.

The protest remained largely peaceful, barring a brief scuffle between police and some protesters when officials attempted to enter the office.

The MZP has demanded structural reforms and additional manpower to strengthen the commission and improve its efficiency and credibility.

It alleged that repeated administrative shortcomings in recent recruitments had undermined the confidence of job seekers and raised concerns over the One Time Registration (OTR) system.

The organisation demanded that the existing OTR system be scrapped and replaced with need-based, post-specific application forms.

It also sought a one-time opportunity for candidates rejected over incomplete OTR document uploads to submit the required documents offline, particularly those who had cleared written examinations but were subsequently disqualified during document verification.

MZP president Dr C Lalremruata said the organisation would intensify its agitation until its demands were met.

MPSC officials, however, defended the OTR system, saying it was introduced to simplify recruitment applications and ensure fairness and equality in public employment.

They claimed that OTR enables candidates to enter their personal details and upload essential documents only once, after which the information can be automatically retrieved for subsequent job applications.

The system reduces repetitive data entry, minimises errors and allows candidates to access their application details and examination-related information through the portal at any time, they said.