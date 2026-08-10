Punjab De Waris member Joga Singh grilled by IB officials in Bahraich

LUCKNOW: Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials interrogated Waris Punjab De member Joga Singh for nearly 16 hours in Bahraich over his connection with the outfit and his alleged role in facilitating mercenary elements to cross into India through the Nepal border.

Joga Singh was arrested by Bahraich Police in connection with an attempt to facilitate the illegal entry of US nationals Vikramjeet Singh and Manbir Singh Dhillon from Nepal into India by bypassing authorised immigration channels at the Rupaidiha check post in Bahraich on July 25.

It may be noted that Vikramjeet and Manbir were also arrested by Bahraich Police but have now been taken to Punjab in connection with the Ajnala violence of 2023.

On Sunday, a local court granted 24 hour police custody remand of Joga Singh, following which a team of IB officials questioned him extensively.

According to informed sources, the interrogation mainly focused on Joga Singh’s role in facilitating the border crossing, his links with Vikramjeet Singh and Manbir Singh Dhillon, and the wider network suspected to be active in helping members of the Waris Punjab De organisation move between India and Nepal.

Investigators are also probing whether Joga Singh had previously assisted Vikramjeet Singh in reaching Nepal and whether forged documents, local facilitators or safe houses were arranged as part of the movement plan.

Police and intelligence officials are examining the contact and communication records of accused Joga Singh to establish the extent of the network and identify other persons who may have facilitated the movement.

Police said that Joga Singh played an instrumental role in assisting the escape of Vikramjeet Singh after his role surfaced in the February 2023 Ajnala rioting case in Amritsar. Joga Singh arranged logistics and helped Vikramjeet reach Nanded in Maharashtra. Sources added that he also helped arrange a different identity for him.

The interrogation of Joga Singh comes amid heightened scrutiny of the India Nepal border, particularly unofficial routes that can potentially be exploited to bypass designated immigration checkpoints. Authorities are now investigating whether the illegal crossings by Vikramjeet and Manbir were isolated attempts or part of a larger logistical network.