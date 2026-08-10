Rs 271 crore Gurugram penthouse deal sets new benchmark for Indian luxury housing

CHANDIGARH: Gurugram has joined the league of the country’s most expensive residential markets, with a penthouse at DLF’s ultra-luxury project The Dahlias in Sector 54 sold for Rs 271 crore, making it the costliest single-unit residential transaction recorded in India.
Entrepreneur Manav Sardana, associated with Imperial Auto, which was acquired by global private equity firm Warburg Pincus, bought the penthouse at The Dahlias on Golf Course Road. The property has a super area of 17,200 square feet and a carpet area of 10,500 square feet, translating to about Rs 1.58 lakh per square foot on super area and nearly Rs 2.6 lakh per square foot on carpet area.
The transaction has taken Gurugram closer to Mumbai’s most expensive residential deals, with properties in prime locations such as Worli crossing Rs 2 lakh per square foot. The rates are also comparable with premium condominiums in Manhattan, where exclusive units command around $2,000-3,000 per square foot.
The deal surpassed the previous benchmark in the same project, set by investor Madhusudan Kela, who bought a unit for Rs 120.7 crore. In 2024, entrepreneur Rishi Parti had bought a 16,290-square-foot penthouse at DLF’s The Camellias for Rs 190 crore, at about Rs 1.8 lakh per square foot on carpet area.
The Dahlias, launched in October 2024, is spread across 17 acres in DLF Phase 5 and comprises 420 residences across 29 levels and eight towers. The project is surrounded by more than 50 acres of man-made lakes and has been positioned by DLF as one of its largest super-luxury residential developments, with a project value of more than Rs 40,000 crore.
Apartments at The Dahlias are priced between Rs 100 crore and Rs 170 crore, while penthouses command higher prices.
DLF has said nearly one-third of demand for the project is coming from outside the National Capital Region and from non-resident Indians, indicating growing interest from buyers beyond Gurugram and the Delhi-NCR region.
DLF managing director and chief business officer Aakash Ohri recently said 34 units had been sold in the preceding quarter and that the project was about 65 per cent sold.
Demand for luxury homes has increased across the country’s seven major cities since the Covid-19 pandemic, with Gurugram and Mumbai recording several high-value apartment and penthouse transactions.