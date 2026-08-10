SAD president Sukhbir challenges Mann, Kejriwal to public debate over paper leaks, out-of-state recruitment

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today dodged a query on the possibility of a re-alliance between the SAD and the BJP ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and challenged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to a public debate on alleged paper leaks and the recruitment of candidates from outside Punjab.

The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also slammed the AAP government over the issue.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, who had come to address a protest organised by the party’s student wing, Students’ Organisation of India (SOI), over alleged paper leaks in Punjab outside the District Administrative Complex (DAC) in Bathinda, said that he had approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss major issues facing the state and urged him to find ways to save Punjab. He further said that the state was facing many issues.

“I went to request the PM Modi that somehow Punjab should be saved as AAP have destroyed the state. The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated, many paper leaks have taken place and AAP is looting Punjab,” he alleged.

He challenged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to a public debate over issues related to the alleged paper leaks and the recruitment of candidates from outside the state, claiming that ten papers had been leaked during the tenure of the AAP government. Badal said he challenged both Mann and Kejriwal to debate the issue with him.

“Do the children of Punjab not belong to you? If you have the courage, choose any place and I will come there to explain how paper leaks happened under your government, how candidates from outside Punjab were given government jobs, and how the youngsters of Punjab were ignored. I am ready to put every issue before the people of Punjab and answer every question. Choose the place and time, I am ready for the debate,” he said.

He also questioned Kejriwal, “Ten papers were leaked during your (AAP) government, will Kejriwal sit on a 'dharna'?”

The protesters demanded the resignation of State Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, a CBI probe into alleged paper leaks during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, and a court monitored inquiry into allegations of jobs being given to candidates from outside Punjab.

Sukhbir also claimed that decisions taken by the AAP government would be reviewed once the SAD forms the state government and that those responsible would face inquiries.