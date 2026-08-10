Tricolour to be hoisted for first time since 1947 in 92 Bastar villages on Independence Day

RAIPUR: The national flag will be hoisted for the first time since Independence in 92 villages in the Bastar division of south Chhattisgarh on August 15, ending decades of isolation caused by Maoist violence. The villages include 33 in Bijapur, 50 in Sukma and nine in Narayanpur.

The campaign will also honour the families of martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice during anti Maoist operations and peace building efforts, with youth wing members and party activists visiting their homes to present them with the national flag.

Furthermore, on August 15, over 500 locations across the Bastar division, including schools, major intersections and community centres, will be named after martyrs of the state and the nation.

In the state capital, Raipur, a grand Tiranga Yatra was organised on Monday. The march saw enthusiastic participation by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, state ministers, MPs, MLAs, students, NCC cadets, scouts, ex servicemen, athletes, voluntary organisations, religious leaders and representatives of various communities.

The core objective of the campaign was to connect the younger generation with patriotism, raise awareness about constitutional duties and strengthen social harmony.

Speaking on the occasion, Chhattisgarh CM Sai emphasised that the national flag represents the pride, honour and glory of the nation. He noted that the Tricolour is a symbol of India's unity, integrity, self respect and countless sacrifices.

He highlighted that the flag holds an incredible power to weave 1.4 billion citizens together. He added that despite the vast diversity of languages, cultures, traditions and regions across the nation, the Tricolour unites every individual under a shared sense of pride in being an Indian.