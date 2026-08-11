Amid Parliament deadlock, Kharge says opposition not changing goalpost, stand consistent from beginning

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the opposition had remained consistent in its demands since the beginning and was not changing its “goalpost”, as the logjam in Parliament continued.

Kharge said the opposition wanted Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement on the alleged police action against protesting students, including the use of pellet guns. He said the issue had remained unresolved for 18 days.

"We are not changing our goalpost. Our position has remained consistent from the very beginning, and we have three specific issues. The first concerns the lathi-charge and firing on students - we want to know who issued the orders and how it happened; we want a statement in the House regarding this. Secondly, as a result of the lathi-charge, many students fell ill or were hospitalised; over a 100 suffered minor injuries, and many were wounded by pellet guns. We want a statement on this matter as well. It has been 18 days, and there is no willingness to provide a statement," Kharge told reporters in Parliament House complex.

"They are merely trying to make a quick statement and move on; that is their intention. The second issue is the 'Chanda Chori' (donation theft) matter, and the third is the demand for an apology. These three issues have been raised from the beginning, remain relevant now, and will continue to persist until they are resolved," the Congress chief said.