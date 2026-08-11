Amritpal Singh’s party names Satwant Singh as first candidate for 2027 Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH: The rookie political outfit Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (ADWPD), founded by jailed Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament and Sikh hardliner Amritpal Singh, has announced its first candidate for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The party has fielded 61-year-old Satwant Singh, son of Kehar Singh, who was convicted and subsequently hanged in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, from the Bassi Pathana constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The announcement is expected to influence the political positioning of emerging Panthic outfits ahead of the polls, with Satwant Singh’s family background likely to become a subject of political debate. While his supporters may project his candidature as a symbol of Panthic sentiment and representation, opponents are expected to raise questions about the legacy of Indira Gandhi’s assassination.