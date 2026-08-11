Amritpal Singh’s party names Satwant Singh as first candidate for 2027 Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH: The rookie political outfit Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (ADWPD), founded by jailed Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament and Sikh hardliner Amritpal Singh, has announced its first candidate for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
The party has fielded 61-year-old Satwant Singh, son of Kehar Singh, who was convicted and subsequently hanged in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, from the Bassi Pathana constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib district.
The announcement is expected to influence the political positioning of emerging Panthic outfits ahead of the polls, with Satwant Singh’s family background likely to become a subject of political debate. While his supporters may project his candidature as a symbol of Panthic sentiment and representation, opponents are expected to raise questions about the legacy of Indira Gandhi’s assassination.
Satwant Singh, a retired bank employee, lives in Mustafabad village in Bassi Pathana. He will be making his electoral debut from the constituency.
The announcement was made by Tarsem Singh, Amritpal Singh’s father and the party’s working president, along with Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa.
Tarsem Singh said the decision was aimed at recognising and honouring families that had made sacrifices for the Panth and the wider Sikh community. He said the party’s agenda was not limited to seeking political power but also focused on Panthic principles and the rights of Punjab.
He said Satwant Singh’s selection as the party’s first candidate from among such families would counter the perception that the party was sidelining them.
The party has also appointed Sukhwinder Singh Agwan, a nephew of Satwant Singh, to its Parliamentary Board, giving him an important organisational responsibility.
Members of Kehar Singh’s family, including his elder son Rajinder Singh and grandson Puru Raj Singh, as well as Sukhwinder Singh Agwan, Parkash Singh and Amarjit Singh Wannchari, attended the event.
Both party leaders reaffirmed that the campaign for the state elections would focus on regional rights, Sikh political prisoners and representation for prominent Panthic families.
Earlier, Amrit Kaur Maloa, sister of Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, had announced her intention to contest from the same constituency.